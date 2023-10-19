Eskom prepaid meter recoding project will bust ghost vendors
The recoding initiative will apply to all prepaid electricity customers, whether served directly by Eskom or by a municipality
19 October 2023 - 13:21
Eskom is kicking its project to recode the 6.8-million prepaid electricity meters in its distribution network into high gear, with the deadline to switch to the new system now just more than one year away.
The recoding initiative will apply to all prepaid electricity customers, whether served directly by Eskom or by a municipality. Prepaid meters will not have to be replaced, customers will just have to perform a simple recoding on their existing meters...
