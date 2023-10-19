City of Cape Town partially loses court battle over tender

Construction company Ampcor Khanyisa has successfully challenged its disqualification by the City of Cape Town for an electrical infrastructure tender after one of its handymen did not submit a specific accreditation certificate.
The Cape Town high court found the city’s tender requirements were “vague”, leading to an “unfair” process for Ampcor. But because of problems with Ampcor’s case and because the tender has been already awarded to other companies the court could not give Ampcor everything it sought.
Background
In 2020, the City of Cape Town advertised bids for a tender for electrical equipment and infrastructure in Cape Town.
In 2019, Ampcor beat the city’s long-time service provider of 12 years, BCB Cable Jointing, for similar electrical work.
Ampcor submitted for the new tender but was disqualified. The city’s evaluation committee, which examines bids before companies are shortlisted for pricing, said Ampcor had not met one specific requirement. One of Ampcor’s handymen, Amon Farmer, had not submitted a specific electrical construction operator certificate.
Ampcor said that when providing Farmer’s qualifications, it supplied a superior certification. Also, it said, the city’s listed requirements were unclear. Ampcor took its challenge to the Cape Town high court.
High court
Acting judge Kate Hofmeyr on Wednesday ruled partially in Ampcor’s favour, noting the city was “vague” in its communication with Ampcor, leading to a “process that was unfair” to the company.
She noted the city itself mentioned this qualification “or similar electrical construction/accreditation” in its requirements. Ampcor thought Farmer’s allegedly superior certificate qualified.
The city wanted specific qualifications to do with electrical construction — not the one Farmer had, but this was not told to Ampcor. The city knew what it was looking for, she said, but “did not say this in its letter to [Ampcor]“.
Hofmeyr noted that tender awards should not be given to bidders that are “clever” enough to “decipher ... an unclear tender requirement”.
She noted that, on the face of it, Farmer had met the requirements. However, “the city did not make it clear” what it was specifically looking for. She therefore ruled the city’s decision as “procedurally unfair”.
Tender contracts
After it brought the case, Ampcor later challenged the successful bidders’ tender contracts, which Hofmeyr said was a drastic change. Initially, the other companies were not affected by Ampcor’s challenge.
Hofmeyr noted one of the companies, Jake Trading, had not been properly served court papers, meaning it didn’t participate in court. This would be a violation of Jake Trading’s constitutional right to be heard, if a court ruling might affect it.
Ampcor raised various grounds of review against the other companies, but Hofmeyr dismissed them. For example, Ampcor argued one of the requirements was a company must have three jack hammers, but one of the companies had only two. The city sought clarity and found out this company did have the necessary number. Ampcor argued the city seeking clarity gave this company “an unfair opportunity”.
Hofmeyr said this was “ironic” coming from Ampcor, given its own earlier argument against the City. In the end, she dismissed all claims against the winning companies.
Because Ampcor was partially successful, Hofmeyr noted the process was invalid. However, the project ends in 11 months. Further, because Jake Trading had not been served, she could not order a restart.
“As a result of [Ampcor’s] own failure to ensure proper service [on Jake Trading] ... I am not in a position to grant [Ampcor] all the relief it seeks.”
She declared the tender process invalid, but suspended her order until the end of the winning companies’ tender contracts in 2024.
She ordered the city to pay Ampcor’s legal costs.
