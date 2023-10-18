US senator seeks 20-year Agoa extension to keep China away from Africa
The US wants to to reduce China’s growing influence on the continent
18 October 2023 - 16:41
The legislation that allows Sub-Saharan African countries, including SA, preferential access to US markets could be extended by 20 years beyond 2025, should the US Congress approve a bill introduced by Louisiana senator John Kennedy.
Kennedy wants the legislation to be extended to 2045 because it would help deter “China’s growing influence throughout the region. This extension would allow the US to keep working closely with African nations to grow our economies, reduce poverty and ensure that US values prevail in the region,” according to a statement. ..
