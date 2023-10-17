National

NEWS

Fuel prices set for big drop in November, AA says

Petrol is expected to be almost R2 a litre cheaper

17 October 2023 - 11:03
by Motoring Reporter
Current data indicates ULP95 will decrease by about R1.97/l and diesel will decrease by about 78c/l. Picture: ALPHASPIRIT/123rf
South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as fuel prices are set to decrease in November, based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) says.

The data indicates ULP95 is set to decrease by about R1.97/l and ULP93 by R1.92/l. Diesel, which has been on an upward trajectory for the past couple of months, is set for a decrease of about 78c/l. The unaudited data also points to a decrease in the cost of illuminating paraffin of about 74c/l.

The decreases come at a critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill up their vehicles with the previous cycles of fuel increases, the AA said.

According to the CEF’s data, more stable international oil prices are the main driver behind the potential decreases for November though the average weaker rand-US dollar exchange rate is shaving some of the possible decreases off what is otherwise a positive outlook.

“The outlook for November will offer some much-needed relief to consumers, especially with the decrease of diesel which is a big input cost in major sectors such as agriculture, mining and manufacturing, and an increase here often contributes to increased prices of basic commodities. There are still two weeks before the official adjustment for November which could still be negatively affected by the upward trajectory of oil prices due to the conflict in Israel,” the AA said.

Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on November 1. The price adjustment will be officially announced by the department of mineral resources & energy.

with AASA

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.