Call for halt to budget cuts
Academics and civil society say there are better ways to deal with fiscal challenges by using budget to promote growth
More than 100 academics, economists, professionals and civil society organisations have signed an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and finance minister Enoch Godongwana calling for a halt to all planned budget cuts.
The calls come as SA faces a deteriorating fiscal position characterised by low growth, much reduced tax revenue, expenditure overruns and ballooning debt. The Treasury issued guidelines to government departments on how they can cut spending and will announce how it plans to deal with the mounting fiscal pressures when it tables the medium-term budget policy statement in parliament on November 1. ..
