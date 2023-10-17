ANC NEC ‘reassured’ SA is not running out of money, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The party’s president says interventions in response to Covid-19 enabled SA to remain resilient and build partnerships for economic recovery
The ANC national executive committee (NEC), the party’s highest-decision making body in between conferences, spent three days at the weekend discussing strategies to end power cuts, grow the struggling economy, improve service delivery, combat crime and corruption, and enhance border security.
In his closing address to the meeting on Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the NEC reflected on the effect of the economic reconstruction and recovery programme, announced by government in response to Covid-19. He said the interventions enabled SA to remain resilient and build partnerships for economic recovery together with its social partners...
