Cape provinces sign collaboration agreement for green hydrogen development

Delegates at the Green Hydrogen Summit. Centre is Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, second from right is electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS
The green hydrogen industry is still in its infancy in SA, but national and provincial governments have big expectations for the contribution the production of this low-carbon fuel can make to the SA economy over the next 30 years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who delivered the keynote address on the first day of the SA Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town on Monday, said green hydrogen would play a prominent role in SA’s just transition as the country moves to reduce carbon emissions from its fossil-fuel powered energy and industrial sectors.
“A new green hydrogen economy could add an estimated 3.6% to SA’s GDP by 2050 and create, at a minimum, 370,000 jobs,” Ramaphosa said.
At a pre-summit media briefing on Sunday, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa described the green hydrogen opportunity as “the most powerful frontier to help respond to the reduction of dirty fuels”.
Green hydrogen, which uses renewable energy to produce hydrogen from water through electrolysis, is seen as a key enabler to reduce emissions in hard to abate sectors such as steel production. Green hydrogen can also be used to produce green ammonia, which can be used as a fertiliser to reduce the carbon footprint of farming.
The Northern and Western Cape already have green hydrogen projects under way at the pre-feasibility and feasibility stages. With long coastlines, port infrastructure and abundant natural resources for renewable energy generation, these two provinces along with the Eastern Cape present the most potential for large-scale development of green hydrogen production.
To explore areas of possible collaboration, the three provinces signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the summit. The aim of this, said Eastern Cape MEC for finance and economic development Mlungisi Mvoko, was to create linkages that would support local and regional green hydrogen development.
This could include developing shared infrastructure such as transmissions lines.
The province was hoping to develop export capability for green hydrogen at the Coega port and within the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
The MOU, he said, was a step “towards fostering co-operation among renewable energy producing provinces. We want to leverage our renewable energy resources and existing special economic zones and infrastructure to create green hydrogen value change that benefits the whole of a SA.”
Northern Cape MEC for finance, economic development and tourism, Abraham Vosloo, said if green hydrogen can be produced cost-effectively in the Northern Cape it could see the country’s manufacturing capacity migrate to this province.
The Northern Cape launched its Green Hydrogen master plan at the summit on Monday.
According to the plan the province is targeting an initial 5GW of electrolysis capacity supported by 10GW of renewable energy generation to commence construction in 2026 and to be completed by 2030.
Central to the province’s plans to establish a green hydrogen sector is the planned development of a port at Boegoebaai which will give direct access to export markets for green hydrogen.
Sasol, an initiating investor in the Boegoebaai port project, is already actively evaluating the establishment of 4.8GW of electrolyser capacity in the Boegoebaai SEZ and about 10GW of associated renewable energy infrastructure.
Ultimately, according to the master plan, the Northern Cape wants to build and operate 40GW of electrolyser capacity by 2050.
But achieving this will require investment in the range of $300bn to $500bn to fund renewable energy projects, desalination, storage, and other infrastructure that will be required to produce green hydrogen at this scale.
