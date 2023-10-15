State attorney vacancies affect performance, say MPs
Position of solicitor-general has not been filled permanently for more than five years
15 October 2023 - 20:46
MPs have expressed concern about the number of vacancies in the state attorney’s office, including the position of the solicitor-general, which has not been filled permanently for more than five years.
This emerged during an engagement between MPs’ justice committee and department of justice officials last week. ..
