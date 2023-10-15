Court strikes down Jurie Roux’s bid to appeal over R37m payback order
Judge slams former University of Stellenbosch finance director’s ‘dishonest’ conduct to avoid liability for unlawful expenditure
15 October 2023 - 19:36
The Western Cape High Court has slammed former SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux for his “refusal to take responsibility”, dismissing his application for leave to appeal its order that he must pay back R37m as damages to the University of Stellenbosch for his unlawful expenditure of funds.
Judge Vincent Saldanha on Friday ruled that Roux sought to use the leave to appeal process to reargue the legal issues already dealt with in the arbitration proceedings and affirmed in the review judgment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.