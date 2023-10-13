National

Two South Africans may have died in Hamas attack in Israel

Department of international relations and co-operation is verifying whether two South Africans had been killed

13 October 2023 - 10:33
by Carien Du Plessis and Tannur Anders
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israeli armored personnel carriers drive towards the Gaza Strip, near the city of Sderot in Israel. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
Israeli armored personnel carriers drive towards the Gaza Strip, near the city of Sderot in Israel. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES

The government is checking information from the Israeli embassy that two of its nationals have been killed in attacks by militant group Hamas, a spokesperson said on Friday.

“We are currently verifying this,” Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for the department of international relations and co-operation, said when asked about a local news report that two South Africans had been killed since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated last weekend.

Monyela said the source of the information was a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. He said it was possible that the people the embassy said had been killed could have dual SA-Israeli citizenship.

The Hamas attacks killed more than 1,300 people and have triggered days of retaliatory attacks by Israel's military in which more than 1,500 Palestinians have died.

Reuters

Accounts linked to Hamas removed from X

Elon Musk given 24 hours to act against disinformation after attacks on Israel
Companies
21 hours ago

Israel ramps up Gaza offensive; US warns aggressors

As Hamas escalates attacks and the Holy Land retaliates, fears grow over the conflict spiraling into a wider war
World
2 days ago

Erdogan calls Israel’s response to Hamas in Gaza a ‘massacre’

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls for two-state solution after phone call with Turkey's leader
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Ramaphosa tells MPs some details about Lady R ...
National
2.
Intimidation, ageing infrastructure and skills ...
National
3.
Two foreign nationals sentenced for smuggling ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa appoints Janet Love as IEC commissioner
National
5.
Two South Africans may have died in Hamas attack ...
National

Related Articles

Yellen sees economic risks from Gaza conflict

World

MIKE DOLAN: Accustomed to risky geopolitics, markets shrug off Middle East ...

Opinion

Israel demands hostages in return for humanitarian aid in Gaza

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.