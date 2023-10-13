Israeli armored personnel carriers drive towards the Gaza Strip, near the city of Sderot in Israel. Picture: AMIR LEVY/GETTY IMAGES
The government is checking information from the Israeli embassy that two of its nationals have been killed in attacks by militant group Hamas, a spokesperson said on Friday.
“We are currently verifying this,” Clayson Monyela, a spokesperson for the department of international relations and co-operation, said when asked about a local news report that two South Africans had been killed since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalated last weekend.
Monyela said the source of the information was a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, by the Israeli embassy in Pretoria. He said it was possible that the people the embassy said had been killed could have dual SA-Israeli citizenship.
The Hamas attacks killed more than 1,300 people and have triggered days of retaliatory attacks by Israel's military in which more than 1,500 Palestinians have died.
Two South Africans may have died in Hamas attack in Israel
Department of international relations and co-operation is verifying whether two South Africans had been killed
Reuters
Accounts linked to Hamas removed from X
Israel ramps up Gaza offensive; US warns aggressors
Erdogan calls Israel’s response to Hamas in Gaza a ‘massacre’
