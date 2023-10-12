Senior Samwu official implicated in Tshwane arson

City of Tshwane workers affiliated to Samwu protest at the city’s headquarters over outstanding salary payments. Picture: LEE WARREN
Video evidence and an unverified alibi links a senior member of the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) to the setting alight of a contractor waste collection truck in Tshwane during an unprotected strike in August.
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink said on Thursday the metro had obtained a video that shows a group of people being dropped off near the scene on August 29, who then proceed to attack the truck and set it alight.
“Finally they are collected by the same vehicle that dropped them off and they leave the scene of the crime,” Brink said.
The vehicle, identified by its make, model and registration number, belongs to the Samwu official.
Investigations had established that the official’s alibi about the possession of his vehicle on the day of the attack could not be verified and he was issued with a letter of dismissal.
“This now leaves the issue of a criminal investigation,” Brink said. “The evidence in this matter was handed to the SA Police Service shortly after the incident. On their advice, the city did not release any of the evidence to the public. The investigation is still ongoing, but regrettably, no arrests have been made yet.”
The trade union has denied any involvement in acts of criminality.
Brink said city has information, including the video footage and the discredited alibi, linking top leadership of the union to committing crime and inciting the unprotected strike.
We call on the leadership of Samwu to reflect on this incident, to stop talking with a forked tongue and to take every other step necessary to ensure that their members allow Tshwane officials and contractors to do their work without fearing for their lives,
Cilliers Brink, Tshwane mayor
“Every time a waste removal truck is stoned or torched, human life is put at risk. The aim is clearly to terrorise people who render services to communities to stop them from doing their work,” he said.
Brink believes it is in the public interest to release the information.
“It is of critical importance that the people of Tshwane know what is going on and to what extent violent crime has been used as a negotiating tactic in this strike,” he said.
“We call on the leadership of Samwu to reflect on this incident, to stop talking with a forked tongue and to take every other step necessary to ensure that their members allow Tshwane officials and contractors to do their work without fearing for their lives.”
The unprotected strike left the city in disarray, forcing management to implement salary increases as per an agreement with the SA Local Government Bargaining Council. The city had previously said it couldn’t afford the R600m addition to the wage bill because of a shortage in revenue collection.
Brink said the attacks were costing the city millions of rand and reiterated that Tshwane is in extreme financial difficulty.
Most workers have now returned, Brink said, adding the violence was due to a small group of people and that the intimidation was preventing the city from rendering services.
Employees who reported to work were assaulted while eight metro vehicles were torched in various incidents in the city centre, he said.
Tshwane fired at least 128 workers after they took part in strike in contravention of a court order.
Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler said the process to fill the positions of dismissed workers is under way.
On Wednesday the city announced that not all employees would receive a 13th cheque at the end of November, and that the bonus would be paid at the end of December or January.
