Gauteng department fails to meet job creation targets
Department of economic development has missed ambitious job creation targets to address the unemployment crisis ravaging the province
12 October 2023 - 14:44
The Gauteng department of economic development (GDED), which is tasked with facilitating economic growth, has failed to meet its ambitious job creation targets to address the unemployment crisis ravaging SA’s economic and financial heartland.
According to the department’s annual report for 2022/23, only 141 jobs were created in the creative industry against a target of 40,515...
