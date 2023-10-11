David Mahlobo grilled over dysfunctional wastewater plants
Deputy minister promises litigation to tackle water pollution by habitual offenders
11 October 2023 - 18:21
Water & sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo said the government is going to start litigating against municipalities that pollute water sources and discharge billions of litres of effluent into water streams across the country.
Mahlobo said R2.8bn is needed to get these waste water treatment works into good working condition...
