Three non-judges asked to act at apex court
Chief justice takes a different approach, with Chaskalson, Dodson and Bilchitz tipped for the role
10 October 2023 - 15:53
Three non-judges have been approached to act as judges at the Constitutional Court ahead of Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews in April 2024: senior counsel Alan Dodson and Matthew Chaskalson, and professor of constitutional law and human rights David Bilchitz.
TimesLIVE Premium has confirmed these names with three independent sources...
