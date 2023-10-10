Finance portfolio shows audit improvement
Treasury and auditor-general remain in dispute on treatment of expenditure for an integrated financial management system
10 October 2023 - 18:09
Overall audit outcomes of entities falling under the National Treasury improved significantly in the 2022-23 financial year, though the department itself remains in dispute with the auditor-general over the treatment of expenditure on a planned system to integrate the financial management of national and provincial government departments.
Of the 16 auditees falling under the department — including Land Bank, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) and Sars — 11 received unqualified audits with no findings (clean audits) compared with six in 2021-22. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.