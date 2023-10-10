Court gives DBSA’s R15m lawsuit the greenlight
Judge dismisses Fusion Guarantee’s application with costs
10 October 2023 - 13:05
The Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) sued two companies for almost R15m for work related to the construction of a new administration block in the Eastern Cape.
However, because the original work was not completed in time in 2015, DBSA cancelled the contract. A new contractor had to be brought in, with a new tender process and new contract, which cost DBSA another R30m in total. ..
