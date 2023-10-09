Sanral says road safety should focus on the youth

Young drivers are being targeted by global agencies in a bid to reduce annual road fatalities. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
With more than 12,000 annual road fatalities in SA, there should be a focus on improving road safety among the youth, Sanral CEO Reginald Demana said at the World Road Congress in Prague, Czech Republic.
Speaking at the October 2-6 event attended by 4,300 engineers, policymakers, law enforcement agents and professionals from 114 countries, he said valuable lessons about road safety and reducing road deaths have been learnt from countries such as Canada, Ireland and Spain.
Demana said it is clear that Sanral, which is responsible for maintaining and expanding the national road network and some provincial roads, will need to work with other state agencies to look at programmes to improve road safety among the youth, including drinking and driving and pedestrian behaviour.
Education at primary and high schools, policing and the use of technology are key to reducing crashes and deaths on the road, according to the CEO. Young drivers are in the spotlight of policymakers and law enforcement agencies in many parts of the world to ensure crashes, injuries and fatalities are reduced.
“In some countries they don’t allow young drivers who don’t have a certain minimum number of years of experience to drive alone. In other countries, they have a limit on the hours during which youth drivers can be on the road by themselves.”
Others have a higher limitation on the age when youth can drive. “It is clear that in SA we need to relook our own dispensation about young drivers and what we can do to enforce regulations and improve compliance with those regulations,” added Demana.
“We also take away from the congress major lessons about the impact of climate change on our road infrastructure, and the rest of the world, especially when you consider the destruction we saw in the KwaZulu-Natal, Western and Cape two weeks ago.
“We need to start incorporating the damage to infrastructure into disaster management. The time has come for an integrated approach across different agencies together with disaster management centres.”
Randall Cable, Sanral’s western region manager, said the congress facilitated the exchange of ideas on how to ensure SA provides a safe and reliable road network.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her Mozambican counterpart Mateus Magala used the event to discuss the ongoing truck congestion at the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.
Sanral says road safety should focus on the youth
World Road Congress has taught SA lessons about reducing road deaths, says Sanral CEO Reginald Demana
