National

BREAKING NEWS: Eskom chair Mpho Makwana resigns

Mteto Nyati will be the interim chair after Makwana exits at the end of October

09 October 2023 - 19:19
by Staff writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mpho Makwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Mpho Makwana. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

The Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has resigned.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that Makwana would step down after the AGM at the end of October.

Mteto Nyati will sit as the interim chair. 

More to follow.

EXCLUSIVE: Consider candidates over 60 years for Eskom CEO, Gordhan tells board

The embattled utility has been without a CEO since André de Ruyter left the role in February
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Costly dithering exercise to fix Eskom

For the sake of good corporate governance, Gordhan must submit Eskom board nominee for new CEO to the cabinet
Opinion
1 week ago

Chair Mpho Makwana not involved in his church’s payment deal with Eskom

Eskom says board chair Makwana ‘is not involved in operational matters, let alone dealing with customer accounts’
National
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom chair Mpho Makwana resigns
National
2.
Ad agencies pressure colleagues to drop fossil ...
National
3.
Child support grant must be raised to cut child ...
National
4.
Mogoeng Mogoeng says he is going to be president
National
5.
Management of SA’s borders is priority, says ...
National

Related Articles

SAM MKOKELI | Derby didn’t make the wheels fall off all by herself

Opinion

Tshwane owes Eskom more than R3bn

National

Ministers explain late filing of annual reports

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.