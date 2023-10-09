Investors are worried that the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could have implications for the oil market
Mteto Nyati will be the interim chair after Makwana exits at the end of October
The Eskom chair Mpho Makwana has resigned.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday that Makwana would step down after the AGM at the end of October.
Mteto Nyati will sit as the interim chair.
More to follow.
BREAKING NEWS: Eskom chair Mpho Makwana resigns
Mteto Nyati will be the interim chair after Makwana exits at the end of October
