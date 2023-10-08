Aid plans under way after fire kills six at Northern Cape military base

The veld fire that gutted a SANDF base in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members who lost all their possessions in a fire at the Lohatla military combat training centre at Postmasburg near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to the military base on Friday from the western border of a mine located next to the base at about 1.45pm.
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of the soldiers, who were taking part in a military exercise named Vukuhlome. He conveyed his condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.
According to the humanitarian organisation, the SANDF has made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets.
“Gift of the Givers’ teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested while team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” Gift of the Givers chair Imtiaz Sooliman said.
The fire, which was fanned by strong winds, destroyed the entire camp, vehicles, shelter and personal belongings of 1,300 military personnel.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family members and the SANDF on this tragic loss. Remove the uniforms and they are just ordinary human beings with loved ones depending on them for a livelihood and a stable family,” said Sooliman.
The NGO is also providing flood relief in the Western Cape after recent storms and preparing for catch-up cataract surgery in KwaZulu-Natal this week. “World Sight Day takes place on October 12. Gift of the Givers teams will be at McCord’s Hospital in Durban where we have funded catch-up cataract surgery for 150 patients,” Sooliman said.
Aid plans under way after fire kills six at Northern Cape military base
Ramaphosa sends condolences after wildfire near Kuruman engulfs base
Gift of the Givers teams are preparing an aid package to assist SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members who lost all their possessions in a fire at the Lohatla military combat training centre at Postmasburg near Kuruman in the Northern Cape.
Six soldiers died and three were injured after a veld fire spread to the military base on Friday from the western border of a mine located next to the base at about 1.45pm.
President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the death of the soldiers, who were taking part in a military exercise named Vukuhlome. He conveyed his condolences to their families, friends and colleagues and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.
According to the humanitarian organisation, the SANDF has made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets.
“Gift of the Givers’ teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested while team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey,” Gift of the Givers chair Imtiaz Sooliman said.
The fire, which was fanned by strong winds, destroyed the entire camp, vehicles, shelter and personal belongings of 1,300 military personnel.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family members and the SANDF on this tragic loss. Remove the uniforms and they are just ordinary human beings with loved ones depending on them for a livelihood and a stable family,” said Sooliman.
The NGO is also providing flood relief in the Western Cape after recent storms and preparing for catch-up cataract surgery in KwaZulu-Natal this week. “World Sight Day takes place on October 12. Gift of the Givers teams will be at McCord’s Hospital in Durban where we have funded catch-up cataract surgery for 150 patients,” Sooliman said.
TimesLIVE
Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts
Storm mop-up and recovery operation under way in Western Cape
SANDF units on standby to deploy at illegal mines
Hawks officer shot dead during probe into kidnapping of alleged IS leader
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
JONNY STEINBERG: SA on the brink of being a state-approved killer country
Lady R report leaves more questions than answers
Hundreds of suspected illegal immigrants arrested at SA borders
SA and China in military talks ahead of Brics Summit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.