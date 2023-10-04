SA and Mozambican ministers meet to resolve border congestion

Trucks wait to cross SA’s border into Mozambique at Lebombo Border control in Komatipoort. Picture: LEON SADIK.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her Mozambican counterpart, Mateus Magala, are seeking solutions to the ongoing truck congestion at the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.
The two met in Prague, Czech Republic, at the 27th World Road Congress this week. Chikunga said the meeting had agreed to review a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.
Sanral manages the N4 in SA leading to the Lebombo Border through the Mpumalanga Province, and the Mozambican National Road Administration (ANE) manages the same road on the other side of the border.
Queues of trucks stretching for many kilometres at the border post have had a severe economic effect which is of concern to both governments.
Land border posts are experiencing congestion and delays due to cross-border processing of trucks and cargo, and other unspecified technical challenges.
In a joint statement in June, the SAPS, Revenue Service, Border Management Authority, Road Freight Association and SA Association of Freight Forwarders said they were “working collaboratively and with urgency to restore border processing to normal as soon as possible”.
“Maintaining the orderly and continuous movement of trucks to the border is imperative to enable the processing of trucks to take place on a manual and interim basis pending the resolution of the technical challenges being experienced," continued the statement.
A request for trucks without a ‘proceed to border’ notification status not to approach the border and not to park at the border while awaiting clearance documents was also issued.
Chikunga said both governments were concerned about the negative economic effect of the congestion and had instructed officials to seek solutions before the two ministers meet soon again in Pretoria to assess progress in the next few weeks.
Magala said: “I’m sure we can resolve the challenges and capture the economic opportunity in the Maputo corridor. It is a corridor for development meaning it’s not just to transport goods from point A to B, but to establish and develop infrastructure and industries, and a range of economic activities which will create quality jobs for our people.”
SA and Mozambican ministers meet to resolve border congestion
The long queues of trucks at Lebombo have had severe economic effects on both sides
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and her Mozambican counterpart, Mateus Magala, are seeking solutions to the ongoing truck congestion at the Lebombo border post near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.
The two met in Prague, Czech Republic, at the 27th World Road Congress this week. Chikunga said the meeting had agreed to review a memorandum of understanding between the two countries.
Sanral manages the N4 in SA leading to the Lebombo Border through the Mpumalanga Province, and the Mozambican National Road Administration (ANE) manages the same road on the other side of the border.
Queues of trucks stretching for many kilometres at the border post have had a severe economic effect which is of concern to both governments.
Land border posts are experiencing congestion and delays due to cross-border processing of trucks and cargo, and other unspecified technical challenges.
In a joint statement in June, the SAPS, Revenue Service, Border Management Authority, Road Freight Association and SA Association of Freight Forwarders said they were “working collaboratively and with urgency to restore border processing to normal as soon as possible”.
“Maintaining the orderly and continuous movement of trucks to the border is imperative to enable the processing of trucks to take place on a manual and interim basis pending the resolution of the technical challenges being experienced," continued the statement.
A request for trucks without a ‘proceed to border’ notification status not to approach the border and not to park at the border while awaiting clearance documents was also issued.
Chikunga said both governments were concerned about the negative economic effect of the congestion and had instructed officials to seek solutions before the two ministers meet soon again in Pretoria to assess progress in the next few weeks.
Magala said: “I’m sure we can resolve the challenges and capture the economic opportunity in the Maputo corridor. It is a corridor for development meaning it’s not just to transport goods from point A to B, but to establish and develop infrastructure and industries, and a range of economic activities which will create quality jobs for our people.”
Scania sees a bright future for its solar-powered truck
Volvo invests in cost-saving truck relay tech
Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc tests self-driving trucks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.