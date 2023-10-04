Business calls for UIF to be placed under administration
Business Unity SA cites systemic dysfunction and deep corruption in the organisation
04 October 2023 - 13:42
Business Unity SA (Busa) has called for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to be placed under immediate administration, citing systemic dysfunction and deep corruption within the organisation.
The UIF is intended to provide financial support to workers in the event of unemployment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.