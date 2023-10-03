SA-US relations improve after talk between security advisers
The US’s Jake Sullivan ‘appreciates the seriousness with which President Ramaphosa addressed concerns about the Lady R’s activities last year’
03 October 2023 - 09:30
In a further strengthening of SA-US relations, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan says he appreciates the “seriousness” with which President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed unsubstantiated allegations about arms being loaded onto a Russian ship, Lady R, in 2022.
In a memo from the US government, following Sullivan’s call to SA’s national security adviser, Sydney Mufamadi, on Tuesday morning, the two countries reaffirmed the need for a strong “partnership” following a public spat over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.