Roy Moodley-founded security firm scores Sars tender
Despite a chequered history Royal Security continues to rake in government contracts
03 October 2023 - 05:00
A company founded by controversial business person Roy Moodley and now run by his son has been awarded a tender to provide “national physical security services” to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
Business Day has established that the contract was awarded in August. However, in a list of awarded tenders published by Sars, the duration and value of the contract are not mentioned...
