National

Roy Moodley-founded security firm scores Sars tender

Despite a chequered history Royal Security continues to rake in government contracts

BL Premium
03 October 2023 - 05:00
by Kabelo Khumalo

A company founded by controversial business person Roy Moodley and now run by his son has been awarded a tender to provide “national physical security services” to the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Business Day has established that the contract was awarded in August. However, in a list of awarded tenders published by Sars, the duration and value of the contract are not mentioned...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.