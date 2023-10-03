Government is sidelining the elderly, report finds

SA’s population is ageing, yet government funding for community-based care services for the elderly isn’t increasing to meet demand.
That is a crucial finding by Family Caregiving, a programme at the University of Cape Town focused on the needs of older people, which has published two reports on funding for old-age care and how care is experienced by older people in the country.
“We want to work with the government and make useful suggestions about what is needed,” says Elena Moore, who led the research together with Gabrielle Kelly.
There are nearly 6-million people over the age of 60 in SA, about 10% of the population. The older population is expected to grow to more than 15% of the total population by 2050. Also, 40% of older people have a significant need for care, says Moore.
The government provides subsidies to nonprofit organisations that provide health and social services for older people. Still, the overall amount spent on these subsidies by provincial governments, when adjusted for inflation and the growing ageing population, has decreased by 13% since 2007, according to Family Caregiving’s research.
A lack of sufficient care for older people means that family members, often women, carry the burden of caring for older family members. The government does provide a grant-in-aid of R510 a month, but few people who qualify know about it and the amount is too little to cover the cost of a full-time carer, according to the report on funding.
Family Caregiving calls on the departments of social development and health to expand the implementation of the Older Persons Act of 2006. The Act provides for community-based care services, ensuring that older people can stay within their households and access the care they need in their communities.
According to the funding report, about 80,000 older people in SA receive care at a community centre and about 18,000 people receive state subsidies in care homes. But the report found that the subsidies do not come close to covering the running costs of these programmes and that existing programmes do not meet the growing demand.
Underfunding
Neighbourhood Old Age Home (NOAH), a nonprofit organisation in the Western Cape, provides various services. Its housing programme provides 94 beds. For that, it receives R440,000 from the provincial department for social development. But the cost of running the programme is nearly R850,000, so the organisation has to absorb almost half the running costs.
In Khayelitsha, NOAH runs a service centre that provides community-based care and support services to nearly 90 older people. The centre operates five days a week and offers meals, educational and skills development programmes, health and social services, and recreational opportunities.
The centre qualifies for a R2,230 subsidy per person per year. It receives R190,000 from the government, but costs R540,000 to run.
In Woodstock, the NOAH service centre has 29 beneficiaries. It operates three days a week and qualifies for a subsidy of R1,419 per person a year. It received R59,300 in government funding, but it costs more than R600,000 to run.
In KwaZulu-Natal, nonprofit organisation The Association For The Aged (Tafta) runs various services for older people. Its frail care services rely on a subsidy as well as the beneficiaries’ monthly old age grants, but this makes up only 40% of its running costs, creating a monthly shortfall of R6,600 per person.
Tafta’s assisted living programme isn’t subsidised. Beneficiaries contribute their old-age grant (R2,080) towards food and accommodation and Tafta contributes another R2,500 per person. Tafta service centres receive R18 per person a day, leaving a shortfall of R35 per person a day.
According to Family Caregiving, smaller organisations that don’t have the institutional networks of NOAH and Tafta often aren’t able to absorb the shortfalls.
Esther Lewis, spokesperson for the Western Cape department of social development, says the province subsidises 186 service centres, catering for 12,000 people. The province also supports financially struggling organisations with mentoring and training. This year, the department provided additional grants to organisations for operational costs.
Though funding has increased in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal since 2007, in most provinces subsidies aren’t paid or aren’t reported, Family Caregiving found.
Increased funding and subsidies
Family Caregiving calls for more funding for old-age care, from subsidies for care organisations to increased funding for health facilities for old-age care.
Moore says a multidisciplinary team is needed to deal with the challenges facing the elderly. The team should include representatives from government departments and organisations as well as experts, from economists to healthcare practitioners.
The Family Caregiving reports recommend that the government take steps to ensure that all provinces provide subsidies for old-age care and that subsidies be increased to meet the growing demand. It recommends that while subsidies focus on service centres and residential care, government support for home-based care services should be expanded.
Also, existing healthcare facilities, such as clinics and hospitals, can be better optimised to care for older people. Health workers should receive training and information on caring for older people, the funding report says.
