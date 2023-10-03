Eastern Cape deputy judge president faces grilling in SCA interview
03 October 2023 - 12:36
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is conducting the final day of interviews of candidates for four vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Tuesday.
Eastern Cape High Court Deputy Judge President Zamani Nhlangulela was first. Nhlangulela, an attorney before becoming a judge in 2009, acted at the SCA from late 2022 until last Friday. Speaking of his time there, he said “you get the best cases”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.