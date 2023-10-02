Transnet Freight Rail boss Siza Mzimela in the firing line
Mzimela widely expected to be the next high-profile departure at Transnet after CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini
02 October 2023 - 05:00
A fight for the heart and soul of Transnet is brewing, with freight rail boss Siza Mzimela reliably understood to be reluctant to fall on her sword amid pressure from the board to resign.
Business and government insiders told Business Day on Sunday that the writing is on the wall for Mzimela and that she is widely expected to be the next high-profile departure at Transnet after Friday’s abrupt announcement of the departure of CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.