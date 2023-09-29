For the month the local bourse was down 3.37%
Load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend.
Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”
Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service.
TimesLIVE
Eskom partially suspends load-shedding this weekend
