National

Eskom partially suspends load-shedding this weekend

30 September 2023 - 07:36
by TimesLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
There will be no load-shedding between 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, while stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
There will be no load-shedding between 5am until 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, while stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both days. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Load-shedding will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday from 5am until 4pm due to the sustained improved performance of generation availability and anticipated lower demand over the weekend. 

Eskom said stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on both Saturday and Sunday.

“Breakdowns are at 14,266MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5,388MW.”

Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha, Ingula and Vanderkloof power stations was taken offline for repairs while a unit at Hendrina Power Station was returned to service. 

 TimesLIVE 

Eskom aims to keep power cuts at stage 4 or less

Unplanned outages expected to be kept at a minimum while Kusile units will restart
National
2 days ago

Light at the end of the tunnel to end load-shedding in 2024

Eskom’s generation turnaround plan is expected to start showing real results from 2024
National
1 week ago

‘Unlawful and illegal’: Joburg’s roadblock debt collectors run into trouble

Legal experts say securing payments can only be pursued through lawful civil process
National
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Eskom partially suspends load-shedding this ...
National
2.
Treasury moves to fill key posts
National
3.
Axe falls on Transnet CEO and CFO
National
4.
WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving ...
National
5.
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni charged with fraud ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom aims to keep power cuts at stage 4 or less

National

Eskom exceeds emission limits amid power crisis

National

EXCLUSIVE: Kusile unit 3 ready to return, but pollution appeal decision still ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.