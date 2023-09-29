National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving Transnet staff and accomplices nets R50m in kickbacks

Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku

29 September 2023 - 16:13
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

A criminal syndicate operating a sophisticated ‘ghost train’ scheme has been uncovered within Transnet’s rail system.

Last year, two of four dispatched freight trains mysteriously vanished, diverting millions in illicit kickbacks amid a shortage of locomotives and soaring coal prices.

Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku who provided more information about the rail heist.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Inside the collapse of Transnet

A critical shortage of skilled personnel. Inexperienced executives. An abrasive leadership style. Extremely low staff morale. This is a picture that ...
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving ...
National
2.
Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni charged with fraud ...
National
3.
Post Office debt exceeds assets by R12.5bn
National
4.
IDC announces David Jarvis as interim CEO
National
5.
October fuel price hikes will be lower than ...
National

Related Articles

Inside the collapse of Transnet

Business

SIFISO SKENJANA: NDB offers investment opportunity for Transnet

Opinion

Gordhan's bill ‘won't rescue SOEs’

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.