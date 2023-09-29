Business Day TV talks to Muhammed Wagley from Sasfin Wealth
Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku
A criminal syndicate operating a sophisticated ‘ghost train’ scheme has been uncovered within Transnet’s rail system.Last year, two of four dispatched freight trains mysteriously vanished, diverting millions in illicit kickbacks amid a shortage of locomotives and soaring coal prices. Business Day TV speaks to Business Times reporter Dineo Faku who provided more information about the rail heist.
WATCH: Corrupt ‘ghost trains’ syndicate involving Transnet staff and accomplices nets R50m in kickbacks
