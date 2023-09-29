Treasury moves to fill key posts
Appointments have been made from within the department
29 September 2023 - 18:10
National Treasury has announced the appointment of two members of staff to take over the asset and liability division and the unit dealing with tax and financial sector policy.
Mmakgoshi Lekhethe has been appointed deputy director-general of asset and liability management, a position left vacant when its former head Duncan Pieterse was appointed director-general of the department...
