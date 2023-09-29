Jooste was not just Steinhoff CEO, he embodied the company, tribunal finds
The former Steinhoff boss will now have to fork out more than R20m in fines
29 September 2023 - 05:00
The Financial Services Tribunal has torn apart former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s defence that because he did not benefit financially when he tipped off his associates to sell their stock in the company before its share collapse in 2017 he should be spared punishment.
“While Mr Jooste did not benefit financially from sending the warning SMSs to his friends, two benefited,” judge Louis Harms ruled on Thursday...
