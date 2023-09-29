IDC announces David Jarvis as interim CEO
Jarvis will take control of the state-owned financier in October after Tshokolo Nchocho resigned in March
29 September 2023 - 12:26
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has appointed insider David Jarvis as the interim CEO of the state-owned financier after Tshokolo Nchocho resigned in March.
Jarvis, who joined the IDC in 2013 and was appointed to the executive management in 2015, will take control at the start of October until a permanent CEO is appointed...
