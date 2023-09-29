Axe falls on Transnet CEO and CFO
CEO Portia Derby leaves the entity at the end of October and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini leaves with immediate effect
29 September 2023 - 18:02
Transnet CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini are set to leave the state-owned logistics company.
Dlamini, who joined the company in 2020, will leave with immediate effect while Derby, who also joined Transnet three years ago, will vacate her office at the end of October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.