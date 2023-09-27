National

WATCH: National Treasury plans cost-cutting measures

Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consulting; Xhanti Payi, economist at PwC; and Tony Ehrenreich, provincial secretary at Cosatu Western Cape

27 September 2023 - 20:52
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Treasury plans to implement a number of cost-cutting measures in an effort to manage spending and prevent the materialisation of potentially crippling resource constraints. Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consulting, Xhanti Payi, economist at PwC and Tony Ehrenreich, provincial secretary at Cosatu Western Cape for more insight.

