Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Treasury plans to implement a number of cost-cutting measures in an effort to manage spending and prevent the materialisation of potentially crippling resource constraints. Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consulting, Xhanti Payi, economist at PwC and Tony Ehrenreich, provincial secretary at Cosatu Western Cape for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: National Treasury plans cost-cutting measures
Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consulting; Xhanti Payi, economist at PwC; and Tony Ehrenreich, provincial secretary at Cosatu Western Cape
The National Treasury plans to implement a number of cost-cutting measures in an effort to manage spending and prevent the materialisation of potentially crippling resource constraints. Business Day TV spoke to Daniel Silke, director at Political Futures Consulting, Xhanti Payi, economist at PwC and Tony Ehrenreich, provincial secretary at Cosatu Western Cape for more insight.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Debt bomb makes SA’s unpleasant choices a lot worse
Soldiers and sailors are paying the ultimate price for budget cuts
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A bit of spark and pizazz make a big difference
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.