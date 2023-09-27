Looting-accused Lesley Ramulifho loses bid to appeal
The high court has upheld a ruling that Ramulifho’s conduct at the National Lotteries Commission be investigated
27 September 2023 - 14:12
Attorney Lesley Ramulifho, who has been implicated in looting at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), has failed in a bid to get leave to appeal against a ruling that the Legal Practice Council (LPC) properly investigate his conduct.
The complaint to the LPC was laid by GroundUp, relating to four instances in which it was alleged that the lawyer made dishonest statements, under oath, in court proceedings in which he attempted to compel the news agency to remove any articles referring to him. The LPC dismissed the complaint...
