IDC doubles funding and profits in its latest fiscal year
SA’s largest development finance institution doled out almost R18bn in funding, creating or saving more than 34,000 jobs
26 September 2023 - 19:35
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) ramped up its funding more than twofold in the latest fiscal year, underlying its small but countercyclical role in an economy that is trapped in a long downward spiral.
In an earnings report for the year to the end of March, the IDC, the country’s largest development finance institution, said it doled out almost R18bn in funding, creating or saving more than 34,000 jobs. The bulk of the money — about R12bn — was disbursed to black-empowered companies. ..
