DA goes to court over Lady R panel
It can never be constitutionally appropriate for a judge to be involved in that type of investigation, says Glynnis Breytenbach
26 September 2023 - 20:17
The DA has approached the court over the Lady R controversy, saying it was unconstitutional for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a judge to investigate the docking of the Russian cargo ship in Simon’s Town in December.
“It is incompatible with the judicial office for a judge to be appointed to an unregulated and secret investigation panel which reports confidentially only to the executive,” said the DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach in court papers, filed earlier this month in the Pretoria high court...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.