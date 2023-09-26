Bill to amend Statistics Act aims to make census every 10 years legal
A proposed amendment brings the law into line with the situation that has prevailed for more than 20 years
26 September 2023 - 05:00
A bill before parliament to amend the Statistics Act proposes to introduce 10-year intervals between national censuses instead of the five-year intervals currently provided for in the law.
While this may be a cause for concern in terms of providing the government — the National Treasury in particular — with up-to-date information about the size of the population and its distribution among provinces, the amendment bill brings the law into line with the actual situation that has prevailed for more than 20 years...
