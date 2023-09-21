Transnet says business lobby groups are trying to intimidate it
Calls for executives to be fired amid the state logistics company’s weakening performance
21 September 2023 - 17:57
The war of words between Transnet and the business lobby groups, who have called for the axing of the company’s CEO, Portia Derby, continues with the state logistics company saying such calls are opportunistic and intimidatory.
In a statement on Wednesday, Transnet implied that the calls by the lobby groups are due to nonpayment, adding that the calls have been made by the groups to “further their own agendas”. ..
