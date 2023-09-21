Bird flu outbreak SA’s worst
Chickens dropping like flies says poultry firm boss
21 September 2023 - 19:52
SA’s poultry industry is facing its worst outbreak of avian influenza with about a third of egg-laying chickens and a quarter of broiler-breeding chickens dying from the virus or culling.
The virus, new in SA and identified as H7N6, has spread from Mpumalanga where it was detected in early June to Gauteng, parts of Limpopo and Rustenburg in North West. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.