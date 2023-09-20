Operations at clinics in Tshwane are under threat as a result of water shortages after power failures at Rand Water pumpiong stations. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Rand Water has warned of a strained water system. The utility says it is seeing high water consumption in Johannesburg and Tshwane, despite water restrictions and a call for consumer to cut back. Business Day TV spoke to Sipho Mosai, CEO for Rand Water, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Rand Water warns of strained water system
Business Day TV speaks to Sipho Mosai, CEO for Rand Water
Rand Water has warned of a strained water system. The utility says it is seeing high water consumption in Johannesburg and Tshwane, despite water restrictions and a call for consumer to cut back. Business Day TV spoke to Sipho Mosai, CEO for Rand Water, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.