WATCH: Rand Water warns of strained water system

Business Day TV speaks to Sipho Mosai, CEO for Rand Water

20 September 2023 - 20:40
Operations at clinics in Tshwane are under threat as a result of water shortages after power failures at Rand Water pumpiong stations. Picture: 123RF/WEERAPAT KIATDUMRONG
Rand Water has warned of a strained water system. The utility says it is seeing high water consumption in Johannesburg and Tshwane, despite water restrictions and a call for consumer to cut back. Business Day TV spoke to Sipho Mosai, CEO for Rand Water, for more detail.

