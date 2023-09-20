US legislators fail in bid to move Agoa forum away from SA
Ebrahim Patel confirms the forum will be held in Johannesburg in November
20 September 2023 - 20:17
Efforts by some US legislators to have the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum moved from SA have failed after the two countries agreed to hold the trade summit in Johannesburg in November.
The confirmation was made by US trade representative Katherine Tai and trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel on Wednesday following a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The forum will be held from November 2 to 4. ..
