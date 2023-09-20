Pravin Gordhan backs Transnet board amid calls to fire Derby and Mzimela
A turnaround plan requested by Gordhan includes a review of the management by the board and Transnet’s ‘excessive cost structure’
20 September 2023 - 13:16
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has thrown his weight behind the newly appointed Transnet board, amid calls for the axing of senior executives from the state logistics company including CEO Portia Derby.
Business lobby groups the Durban Chamber of Commerce, the Pietermarizburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce and Association of SA Chambers (Asac) have called for Gordhan and Transnet board to consider firing Derby and Transnet Freight Rail CEO Sizakele Mzimela, due to continued deterioration of the company. ..
