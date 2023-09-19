National

Transport minister blamed for delaying wider probe into Prasa

Sindi Chikunga has not supplied a letter that's needed for expanded Special Investigating Unit probe

19 September 2023 - 21:17
Transport minister Sindi Chikunga. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Sindi Chikunga. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Transport minister Sindi Chikunga has been accused of holding up the probe into the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) that was recommended by the state capture commission.

The justice department told the National Assembly’s justice portfolio committee that it was yet to receive the necessary go-ahead from Chikunga to enable it to begin a proclamation process that would enable the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to expand its investigation into the ailing rail agency.

The Zondo commission recommended the establishment of a commission of inquiry into Prasa, saying it had “an uneasy perception that there is much about the ills at Prasa that has not yet been uncovered”.

But government decided last October that instead of immediately establishing an inquiry, it would broaden the scope of the SIU’s existing investigations into Prasa to include evidence presented to the commission.

On Tuesday, MPs heard that a broadened proclamation has not been issued as yet because a supporting letter from the minister of transport is outstanding.

“A letter of support from the minister has not been received as yet,” said department of justice & constitutional development deputy director-general Kalay Pillay.

Doc Mashabane, the department’s director-general, further explained that before the SIU could do the work, there had to be a proclamation, and that proclamation must be on the basis of support from the relevant minister.

“The process can only begin once the minister and the accounting officer of transport have given a commitment, because obviously there will be cost implications to it.”

The presidency set up a co-ordinating committee on the implementation of the Zondo commission recommendations and the director-general of transport sits in the committee. “In its past meeting it was impressed on them [transport] that they need to follow up on the issue of the letter,” said Mashabane.

MPs were unhappy about the delay and the explanation.

“I get no plausible reason we are told there’s no progress there ... because we are waiting for a supporting letter from the minister of transport? What is that?” said the ANC’s Richard Dyantyi. “This is not yesterday’s work. We shouldn’t be told of a lack of progress as a result of the minister’s inaction.”

Other MPs agreed as they expressed general concern about lethargy in implementing the commission’s recommendations.

Chikunga’s spokesperson, Monageng Mokgojwa, had not responded to request for comment at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

