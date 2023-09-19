BLSA cautions against SOE shareholding plan
Draft legislation on proposed holding company for SOEs has been published for public comment
19 September 2023 - 05:00
Organised business lobby group, Business Leadership SA (BLSA), which has some of SA’s top listed companies as members, has cautioned against the proposed shareholding model of SOEs in the National State Enterprises Draft Bill where the state remains the majority shareholder.
BLSA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso said the government should rather allow for the state to have minority shareholding similar to its shareholding in Telkom where it has a 39% stake. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.