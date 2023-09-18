Trade high on Ramaphosa’s US agenda
The president is in the US this week to take part in the UN General Assembly
18 September 2023 - 20:16
In an effort to extend SA’s preferential trade agreement with the US, trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is holding high-level meetings with US legislators ahead of the UN General Assembly this week.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is understood to have attended some of the meetings, including with senator Gregory Meeks, the foreign affairs committee chair who called on the US to strip SA of the right to host the 2023 Agoa forum, accusing Pretoria of supporting Russia in its war in Ukraine...
