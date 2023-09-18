National

Regulator approves final licences for new electricity transmission company

The approval is an important step in the restructuring of Eskom’s transmission division into a stand-alone entity

18 September 2023 - 11:51
by Denene Erasmus
Picture: 123RF
The energy regulator has approved two licences that were outstanding for the establishment of the National Transmission Company.

In July, the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) approved the transmission licence application, which will allow the new company to act as the transmission operator for the national grid.

On Monday, Nersa announced further approval for the company’s trading and import-export licences.

This an important step in the restructuring of Eskom’s transmission division into a stand-alone entity. The establishment of the transmission company will allow for the liberalising of the electricity trading market in SA.

It is also viewed as a vital move to attract private-sector financing to upgrade and expand the transmission network, which will conservatively require an investment of about R210bn over the next 10 years.

According to Nersa, the trading licence will allow the new company to buy and sell electricity from Eskom power stations and independent power producers (IPPs).

The trading licence has been approved for a period of five years “to allow for transition from the exclusive trading arrangement and incorporation of changes that may emanate from the Electricity Regulation Act amendment and price review processes,” Nersa said.

The import-export licence will allow the transmission company to continue with the cross-border power purchase and selling activities that are now being fulfilled by Eskom. It allows for the import and export of power within the Southern African Power Pool and for the transmission company to replace Eskom as the buyer for power generated by existing IPPs.

The transmission company was created at the end of 2021, but for it to start operating an independent board still has to be appointed for the company, and agreements must be put in place with Eskom’s existing lenders.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables

National power supply and demand must be balanced
National
4 days ago

Global lenders offer billions in loans for Eskom grid expansion

International institutions line up to help finance the power utility grid’s upgrade and expansion
National
1 week ago

Despite delays, government is ramping up energy procurement, says Ramokgopa

Half of the procured capacity has so far been connected to the grid
National
2 weeks ago

How SA is losing out on its own renewables boom

Imports over the past 11 years from global manufacturers, particularly China, are worth about $10bn
National
1 month ago
Related Articles

Nigeria’s electricity grid suffers total system collapse

World / Africa

ED STUMPF: Transmission is key to solving SA’s power crisis

Opinion

