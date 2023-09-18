Pravin Gordhan ropes in chartered accountant to Transnet’s board
Appointment comes after rebuke by big institutional bond investor over audit committee’s lack of accounting skills
18 September 2023 - 19:48
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed Clarence Benjamin to the board of embattled state-owned rail, ports and pipelines enterprise, adding much-needed accounting skills to the board.
Transnet said the appointment of Benjamin, a trained chartered accountant (CA), became effective at the beginning of September. ..
