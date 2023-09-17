Home affairs wants to appeal against Zimbabwean permit judgment
Pretoria high court criticised department in June for not following procedure in terminating exemption regime
17 September 2023 - 16:11
The department of home affairs will on Monday seek to challenge a court finding that the termination of the government’s Zimbabwean exemption permit regime is unlawful.
A full sitting of the Pretoria high court in June criticised the department and its minister, Aaron Motsoaledi, for not following proper procedures in terminating the regime, which allows more than 178 000 Zimbabweans to stay and work in SA. It extended the regime by 12 months to allow the minister to follow a fair process to end it...
