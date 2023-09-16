National

Load-shedding suspended until 4pm

16 September 2023 - 12:02
by TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Eskom has announced lower stages of load-shedding for the weekend. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Eskom has announced lower stages of load-shedding for the weekend. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.

Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.

“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”

TimesLIVE

Final costs for Kusile fixes still not known

Electricity minister says Eskom will not veer from its plans to increase planned maintenance even if it means higher stages of load-shedding
National
4 days ago

DA begins court challenge over load-shedding crisis

The opposition party asked the court to order Nersa to begin its calculations afresh
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Load-shedding suspended until 4pm
National
2.
WATCH LIVE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral
National
3.
Durban business wants Gordhan to dump Transnet’s ...
National
4.
Government takes SOE consolidation a step further
National
5.
FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger doubts SA’s will to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables

National

Power cuts at stages 5 and 6 this week as more units undergo repair

National

Power cuts offset drop in food producer prices, competition body says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.