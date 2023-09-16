The local bourse rose 1.27% for the week, supported by gains in the industrial metals, resources and precious metals indices
We must recognise that water scarcity is not a distant threat — it is a stark reality for millions
Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.
The former mayor of Tshwane lost the premier race to former Gauteng premier David Makhura in 2019
The annual profit from continuing operations for the short-term insurer almost doubled
Host Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics
Sluggish economy adds further woe to sector beset by dwindling savings pool and rising costs
Sweden has been hardest hit by a global property rout triggered by the steep rise in interest rates last year that abruptly ended a decade of virtually free money
Flyhalf set for a sensational return to the Bok ranks after he was left out of the original squad due to inability to train at full tilt
The upgrade makes for better looks, comfort and tech but the bigger take away is the many engines on offer
Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.
“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Load-shedding suspended until 4pm
Load-shedding will be suspended from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, Eskom has announced.
Stage 3 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Sunday, the power utility said.
“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue to be implemented as previously communicated.
“Eskom will publish another update should any significant changes occur.”
TimesLIVE
Final costs for Kusile fixes still not known
DA begins court challenge over load-shedding crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables
Power cuts at stages 5 and 6 this week as more units undergo repair
Power cuts offset drop in food producer prices, competition body says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.