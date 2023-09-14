Treasury cost cutting proposals can hit services, says Maropene Ramokgopa
Minister in the presidency says the Treasury needs to consider other solutions to fund budget shortfall
14 September 2023 - 19:01
Government development goals for SA may suffer if the Treasury’s proposed cost containment measures such as a freeze on hiring and suspension of new projects are implemented, says minister in the presidency Maropene Ramokgopa.
Ramokgopa, who is responsible for planning, monitoring and evaluation in the presidency, says the Treasury should not apply a blanket approach as it moves to stabilise public finances amid unprecedented lower than estimated revenue and spending pressures stemming from high debt and stagnant growth. ..
